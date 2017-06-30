Business briefing: Walgreens to buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores
Walgreens Boots Alliance is scuttling its yearslong effort to buy competitor Rite Aid and will instead buy more than 2,000 of its stores for $5.18 billion. The less-ambitious move follows resistance from federal regulators since the two drugstore chains first proposed a merger in 2015.
