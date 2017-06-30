Brett Favre wants to make a comeback to the NFL
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre may not be eligible to play in the NFL, but he could still make a big impact on the field One year after being inducted into the Football Hall of Fame, quarterback Brett Favre is ready for his next challenge. During an interview on ESPN Wisconsin , the Packers legend said he would be disappointed if he was never able to contribute to an NFL franchise as either a coach or executive.
