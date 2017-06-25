Bike path assault and strong armed ro...

Bike path assault and strong armed robbery believed to be connected

21 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike down the city's Southwest Commuter Path. Authorities say the boys were part of a larger group of teens who thought it would be funny to hit the man in the face as he passed.

