Attorney for Steven Avery files post-conviction notice
According to WBAY in Green Bay, Steven Avery's attorney has filed a 1,000-page notice for post conviction relief in Manitowoc County. Avery is currently serving a life sentence for the Halloween 2005 murder of freelance photographer Theresa Halbach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Kels
|12
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|May 18
|Walkers Forecast
|27
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC