Army of builders

Army of builders

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

U. M. ARMY members from the First United Methodist Church of Van Alstyne replace a porch for a home in the 200 block of Miller St. on Monday, June 19. Ashton Swift was the "saw master" at this work site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Tue FIGHT EVIL 2
Freedom For Religion Tue FIGHT EVIL 1
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Mon God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire Mon God Is Fire 1
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Jun 4 Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC