Advocates light lantern for stabbing victim, domestic violence awareness
Madison police announced this week Gerald Moore was stabbed and killed by his partner on Saturday. Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, or DAIS, will have a lantern lit in their window all week to remember Moore's life.
