A Pirate silver medalist
The W.I.A.A. State Boys Golf tournament wrapped up Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course outside Madison and Jed Baranczyk of Bay Port brought home the individual silver medal, finishing in second, five shots behind Division 1 medalist Piercen Hunt of Arrowhead. Baranczyk shared the first round lead at even par 72 on a breezy Monday and finished with a 74 to complete play at 2 over par 146.
