1 person killed during incident at Madison Culver's
Madison Police say one man was killed during an incident at Culver's at 2102 W. Beltline Highway on Tuesday morning. Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off-hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate loc...
|19 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|2
|Freedom For Religion
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|1
|Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|2
|ffrf ( repent) lake of fire
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|1
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC