World Dairy Expo Announces Its 15th Annual Virtual Farm Tours

WORLD DAIRY EXPO ANNOUNCES ITS 15TH ANNUAL VIRTUAL FARM TOURS May 10, 2017 Source: World Dairy Expo news release World Dairy Expo Virtual Farm Tours have been bringing the best dairy operations in North America to Madison for more than 15 years. The eight dairies selected this year are no exception, featuring technology and innovation, outstanding milk production and genetics, strong community ties and first generation farmers, top-notch cow and calf care and an expanding dairy.

