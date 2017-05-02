Wisconsin Civil War flag on display in Madison
One of Wisconsin's most significant Civil War artifacts is now on display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison. It's a flag that was flown at Camp Randall, 156 years ago as President Lincoln's call for volunteers to preserve the Union was answered.
