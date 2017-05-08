Wisconsin-based Developer Gorman & Co...

Wisconsin-based Developer Gorman & Company Recognized as one of the...

Madison, WI-May 8, 2017--- Affordable Housing Finance has named Wisconsin -based Gorman & Company as one of the top ten affordable housing developers in the nation in the only listing of its kind, AHF 50. AHF surveyed over 110 companies regionally and nationally to produce the annual report on the nation's top 50 developers which publishes the number of affordable housing construction starts and completions by developers included on the AHF list and provides a picture of emerging industry trends. Gorman rose to number 10 on the AHF 50 listing from number 16 in 2015, breaking ground on nine innovative developments throughout the country that are comprised of 776 affordable apartment homes.

