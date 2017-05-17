West Elementary School dedicates stained-glass mural
A new stained-glass mosaic mural was unveiled at West Elementary School in Jefferson Monday. Designed by Denny Berkey of the Vinery in Madison, the piece was put together by West Elementary School's Stained Glass Club under the direction of teacher Chelsea Miller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Scott Walkers For...
|26
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Fkit
|214
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC