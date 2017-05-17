West Elementary School dedicates stai...

West Elementary School dedicates stained-glass mural

Daily Jefferson County Union

A new stained-glass mosaic mural was unveiled at West Elementary School in Jefferson Monday. Designed by Denny Berkey of the Vinery in Madison, the piece was put together by West Elementary School's Stained Glass Club under the direction of teacher Chelsea Miller.

