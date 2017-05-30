Welfare drug-testing proposal advances
MADISON, WI Wisconsin lawmakers are moving forward with Governor Walker's plan to drug test certain people who receive public health care and food stamps. The Joint Finance Committee approved the proposal yesterday.
