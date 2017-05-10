Vang bail reduced tenfold, bound over for trial
A Dane County judge Wednesday bound over for trial Kong Vang on several felony charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but also lowered his bail tenfold. Madison Police officers testified Vang's blood alcohol content was .146 - nearly twice the state's legal limit for drinking and driving - after a fatal crash.
