UW-Madison police recommend charges against sexual assault suspect
Madison police say they are recommending multiple criminal charges against a man suspected of a sexual assault in a campus dorm. Campus police say there was a report of sexual assault at Witte Hall early on April 23. Security cameras and a description led officers to take Stephan Burton into custody.
