UW-Madison nursing students' training put to further use after tornadoes

Seven UW-Madison nursing students who were doing medical outreach last week in Rusk and Barron Counties are continuing to stay on to help after a tornado struck there May 16. A news release from the university on Friday says starting, Saturday, May 20, the students will work in the American Red Cross's Multi-Agency Resource Center in Cameron. They'll be facilitating a variety of activities including directing people who are helping and distributing supplies and aid.

