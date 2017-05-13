Two Willy Street workers attacked by robbery suspect with pepper spray
Madison police are looking for a suspect who tried unsuccessfully to rob a man at a Williamson Street restaurant Saturday morning. A news release says the suspect reportedly used pepper spray on the victim and another restaurant employee as they fought with him while trying to get the victim's property back.
