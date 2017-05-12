Thousands crowd Gilman Street for the first Madison Night Market
Fifty vendors showcased handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, foods and fresh produce. The event included live music, giant board games, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|24
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|Tue
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC