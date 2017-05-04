The woman Barack Obama proposed to twice

The woman Barack Obama proposed to twice

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The woman who Barack Obama proposed to - twice - before he met Michelle was seen quietly getting on with academic life this week after revelations about their relationship emerged in a new presidential biography. Sheila Miyoshi Jager, 53, appeared in good spirits as she walked with a female friend on the campus of liberal arts Oberlin College where she is a professor of East Asian studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matty O'dea teh antifa crackhead. May 3 AntifaWeakness 2
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16) Apr 26 bestie 3
lyin trump (Mar '16) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC