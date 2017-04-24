The Problem with Bullshitters

The Problem with Bullshitters

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Forward Lookout

This is written by Gregory Gelembiuk . . . but I wish I had written it. Thanks Greg!!!! The council will be having a special item on their agenda on Tuesday to talk about the recent police shootings .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16) Apr 26 bestie 3
lyin trump (Mar '16) Apr 26 bestie 2
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,842 • Total comments across all topics: 280,693,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC