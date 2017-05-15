The Latest: Schimel doesn't know rape...

The Latest: Schimel doesn't know rape kit test numbers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

MADISON, Wis. - The Latest on the state Department of Justice's efforts to test thousands of sexual assault kits on Wisconsin police and hospital shelves : Attorney General Brad Schimel apparently doesn't know how many sexual assault kits have been tested for evidence as part of a state Justice Department push to test kits dating back to 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) 10 hr Fkit 214
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) May 13 Slick Willie Oreilly 25
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC