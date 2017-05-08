Teen goes to second prom with childhood date
The last time was 10 years ago, when Lobenstein and Coffey were miniature king and queen at Lobenstein's older sister's prom. Now it's their prom - and Coffey surprised Lobenstein by asking him to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matty O'dea teh antifa crackhead.
|May 3
|AntifaWeakness
|2
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC