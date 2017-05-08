Syrian family who sued Trump warms to life in Wisconsin
A Syrian family who reunited after suing President Donald Trump over his travel bans is now settling into life in Wisconsin. The woman who escaped Aleppo with her 3-year-old daughter to join her husband in Madison tells The Associated Press that she feels like she's dreaming "because an impossible thing became possible."
