Student-run volunteer organization hopes enrich lives in Madison community with philosophy

In an effort to help people engage with the humanities, one local volunteer organization is looking to connect philosophy to the Madison community. Public Philosophy of Madison , an organization created by Aaron Yarmel and Katie Petrik in September of 2016, aims to teach the community about philosophy and concepts within it, such as the idea of fairness and what it means to live a good life.

