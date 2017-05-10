Stoughton Trailers receives Family Business of the Year Award

Stoughton Trailers received a special award during the annual Wisconsin Family Business of the Year Award dinner May 4 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Family Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Smith & Gesteland, LLP, a Madison-based CPA and Business Consulting firm, First Business Bank and the Husch Blackwell law firm, highlights and celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of family businesses that make an impact on their communities and the Wisconsin economy.

