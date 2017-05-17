Speaker Ryan says he won't pre-judge ...

Speaker Ryan says he won't pre-judge multiple Trump controversies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts. "So, there are a lot of unanswered questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) 2 hr Walkers Forecast 27
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Tue Fkit 214
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC