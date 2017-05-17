Speaker Ryan says he won't pre-judge multiple Trump controversies
Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts. "So, there are a lot of unanswered questions.
