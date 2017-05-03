Remembering Madison north side legend Darlene "Big Momma" Horner

Horner is being remembered for her "big heart" by helping revitalize the Vera Court neighborhood with a neighborhood center that she ran out of her own home in the 1990s. "She'd make sure [neighborhood kids] were fed, washed their face, combed their hair, if they needed some clothes, school supplies, she'd make sure they got it," said Tim Carlisle, a close family friend of Horner who was adopted by her after his mother passed away.

