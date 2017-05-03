Remembering Madison north side legend Darlene "Big Momma" Horner
Horner is being remembered for her "big heart" by helping revitalize the Vera Court neighborhood with a neighborhood center that she ran out of her own home in the 1990s. "She'd make sure [neighborhood kids] were fed, washed their face, combed their hair, if they needed some clothes, school supplies, she'd make sure they got it," said Tim Carlisle, a close family friend of Horner who was adopted by her after his mother passed away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matty O'dea teh antifa crackhead.
|8 hr
|AntifaWeakness
|2
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC