Prosecutors charge man with breaking into Wisconsin Capitol
Prosecutors have charged a Beloit man with breaking into the state Capitol. Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Bigelow was charged Tuesday with criminal damage to property and entry into a locked building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|49 min
|Churchlady
|1
|Matty O'dea teh antifa crackhead.
|May 3
|AntifaWeakness
|2
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC