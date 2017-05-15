Pocan excoriates Ryan, Trump on Capital City Sunday
Congressman Mark Pocan called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to call out President Donald Trump for his firing of FBI Director James Comey on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Rep. Pocan also discussed the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|May 13
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|25
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC