Phone-based transitional care program...

Phone-based transitional care program has high engagement among surgical patients

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

For patients undergoing complex abdominal operations in the United States, poor transitions from the hospital to home contribute to hospital readmission rates ranging from 13 to 30 percent. To address this situation, a research team used the framework of a successful phone-based transitional care program adapted to the needs of surgical patients, based on a systems engineering approach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May 18 Warren1 215
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) May 18 Walkers Forecast 27
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC