Parents on food stamps now face new work requirements under Gov. Walker changes

Friday May 26 Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

MADISON, Wis. - Changes to Wisconsin's welfare programs proposed by Gov. Scott Walker that won approval by the Legislature's budget-writing committee on Thursday include: - Requiring able-bodied childless adults in the state's main Medicaid program BadgerCare, as well as parents on food stamps, to be working or receiving job training for 80 hours per month.

