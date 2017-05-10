Pair charged in armed robbery
Two Madison-area men were charged Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery that appears to originally have been set up as a drug deal on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. Tara Lynn Knapp, 24, of Fitchburg and Jerome Robert Winslow, 20, of Madison contacted an individual via social media on Friday, May 5, about him purchasing drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|12 hr
|Churchlady
|1
|Matty O'dea teh antifa crackhead.
|May 3
|AntifaWeakness
|2
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC