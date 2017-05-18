Pair bound over for trial for armed r...

Pair bound over for trial for armed robbery on UW-Whitewater campus

Two Madison-area residents charged in connection with an armed robbery on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus were bound over for trial Friday. Tara Lynn Knapp, 24, of Fitchburg, and Jerome Robert Winslow, 20, of Madison, reportedly contacted an individual via social media on Friday, May 5, about him purchasing drugs.

