Motorcycle accident in Brooklyn sends Madison man to hospital

23 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Green and Rock County Sheriff's offices are investigating a motorcycle/ car accident that sent a Madison man to the hospital Friday afternoon. A Green County Sheriff's Office report says the accident happened on Highway 104 in the Town of Brooklyn a little after 1:00 Friday afternoon, Authorities say John L. Ross, 46, of Evansville, was driving south on Highway 104 and stopped to turn east onto County Highway C when he was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, 51-year-old Edward A. Best of Madison.

