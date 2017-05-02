MarketReady program looks to help minorities in Madison Public Market
In an effort to improve the city of Madison as it continues to grow in diversity and size, the city is preparing to launch the MarketReady program and draw businesses to the area. The MarketReady program will provide training and micro-grants to entrepreneurs interested in becoming part of the Madison Public Market.
