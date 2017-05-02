Madison's Craft Beer Week offers beers, deals galore
Madison Craft Beer Week is an all-encompassing week of deals, events and craft beer unveilings at Madison bars and restaurants. Events include craft beers being featured in "tap takeovers" at Madison watering holes, raffles, craft beer happy hours, kill the keg events and beer tastings for new craft debuts.
