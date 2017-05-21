Madison starts off the week with anot...

Madison starts off the week with another armed robbery Sunday

21 hrs ago

Madison Police say the description of the person who committed the latest hold up in the area Sunday varies a little from the others in a recent string of armed robbery suspects. A black man in his early 20s entered the Citgo in the 4600 block of Verona Road about 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

