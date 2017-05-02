Madison community rallies for undocumented workers, refugees
Hundreds gathered at the Capitol Monday for International Workers' Day to call for a higher minimum wage, better working conditions and an end to attacks on unions. For this year's International Workers' Day, in light of President Donald Trump's administration's immigration policy reforms, the march rallied specifically for marginalized community members in "A Day without Immigrants and Refugees."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC