Madison attorney Tim Burns launches Supreme Court campaign
Madison attorney and first-time candidate Tim Burns announces his run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 2018 election against incumbent Justice Michael Gableman on Monday, May 1, 2017, during an interview in Madison, Wis. less Madison attorney and first-time candidate Tim Burns announces his run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 2018 election against incumbent Justice Michael Gableman on Monday, May 1, 2017, during an ... more MADISON, Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC