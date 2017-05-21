Madison attorney Tim Burns launches Supreme Court campaign

Madison attorney and first-time candidate Tim Burns announces his run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 2018 election against incumbent Justice Michael Gableman on Monday, May 1, 2017, during an interview in Madison, Wis. less Madison attorney and first-time candidate Tim Burns announces his run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 2018 election against incumbent Justice Michael Gableman on Monday, May 1, 2017, during an ... more MADISON, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.