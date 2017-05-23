Lawmaker: Budget likely to increase little cigar tax

Sara Sahli, a lobbyist for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, poses in Wisconsin's Capitol building in Madison on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, with one of the cards she gives lawmakers to illustrate the similar appearance of little cigars, top, and cigarettes, bottom. Her group is among those pushing for Wisconsin to make the tax on packs of little cigars the same as the tax on a pack of cigarettes.

