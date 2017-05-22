Janesville mobile home a total loss after stove burner fire
The Janesville Fire Department responded to 407 Kentucky Drive, Lot #70 for reports of a residential fire just before 11:30 p.m. When units arrived to the scene, they reported seeing visible smoke and flames in the kitchen area of the mobile home. The three occupants in the home had been sleeping at the time and were awakened by their smoke detectors sounding.
