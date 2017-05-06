House on Janesville's Pearl Street heavily damaged by fire Saturday
Battalion Chief Chris Lukas says firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a home at 220 S. Pearl Street just before 9:00 a.m. The residents were able to get out all right. Chief Lukas says fire and smoke damage was extensive throughout the inside of the house.
