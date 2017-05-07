House fire displaces north side Madis...

House fire displaces north side Madison family

Sunday

Officials say a family of three and their pet dog all got out all right after a fire this morning at their north side Madison home. Responders were called to 817 Northland Drive just past 11:00 a.m. after a caller reported smoke coming from the basement.

