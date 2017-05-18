Get your tickets to the Walker's Point Food Crawl on June 3
The Sixth Annual Walker's Point Food Crawl , hosted by OnMilwaukee and MKEfoodies will take place on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 3 p.m. And you won't want to miss the opportunity to taste your way through the the Historic Walker's Point neighborhood and check out hot new spots like Bowls and The Love Shack ! During the event, attendees can grab a Bublr bike or enjoy a stroll through the neighborhood at their own pace and indulge in their choice of delicious small plates from nearly 20 of Milwaukee's finest restaurants and food venues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|May 18
|Walkers Forecast
|27
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC