Get your tickets to the Walker's Point Food Crawl on June 3

Yesterday

The Sixth Annual Walker's Point Food Crawl , hosted by OnMilwaukee and MKEfoodies will take place on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 3 p.m. And you won't want to miss the opportunity to taste your way through the the Historic Walker's Point neighborhood and check out hot new spots like Bowls and The Love Shack ! During the event, attendees can grab a Bublr bike or enjoy a stroll through the neighborhood at their own pace and indulge in their choice of delicious small plates from nearly 20 of Milwaukee's finest restaurants and food venues.

