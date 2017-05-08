FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated feeders
SARASOTA Co., FL -- Bird feeders can serve as a nice piece of outdoor decoration, but it's important to keep them clean so the ornaments don't become hazardous for the very species they're designed to attract. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently received reports of sick and dead cardinals in north Florida from concerned residents who have bird feeders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matty O'dea teh antifa crackhead.
|May 3
|AntifaWeakness
|2
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC