Four from Kenosha Unified win School ...

Four from Kenosha Unified win School of Recognition honors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Strong, common themes link Bose, Grant, Grewenow and Roosevelt Elementary Schools as winners of Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition honors. Each high-poverty Kenosha Unified School District school used federal Title I funds to bolster instruction and viewed the importance of administration, teachers, staff, students and parents forming a community as a key to success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) 22 hr Limpball Viagra 24
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... Tue Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16) Apr 26 bestie 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC