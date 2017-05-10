First ever Madison Night Market debut...

First ever Madison Night Market debuts Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Central Business Improvement District is partnering up with the City of Madison, the Dane County Farmer's Market, Overture Center for the Arts, and Madison Museum of Contemporary Art for the first ever Madison Night Markets. The Market, located along Gilman Street in the heart of downtown Madison, will be held the second Thursday during the months of May, June and July in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) 5 hr Limpball Viagra 24
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... Tue Churchlady 1
Matty O'dea teh antifa crackhead. May 3 AntifaWeakness 2
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC