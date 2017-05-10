First ever Madison Night Market debuts Thursday
The Central Business Improvement District is partnering up with the City of Madison, the Dane County Farmer's Market, Overture Center for the Arts, and Madison Museum of Contemporary Art for the first ever Madison Night Markets. The Market, located along Gilman Street in the heart of downtown Madison, will be held the second Thursday during the months of May, June and July in 2017.
