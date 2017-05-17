First-ever deployment of civilians to...

First-ever deployment of civilians to Madison shooting scene

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says a community response team was deployed to a Madison shooting scene for the first time, as an experiment to help glean critical information, and facilitate emergency services to those affected by the violence. Soglin says the trained, community members went to an East Washington Avenue PDQ store Tuesday evening , where a man was shot and wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) 14 hr Scott Walkers For... 26
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Tue Fkit 214
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC