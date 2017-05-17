First-ever deployment of civilians to Madison shooting scene
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says a community response team was deployed to a Madison shooting scene for the first time, as an experiment to help glean critical information, and facilitate emergency services to those affected by the violence. Soglin says the trained, community members went to an East Washington Avenue PDQ store Tuesday evening , where a man was shot and wounded.
