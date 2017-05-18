Entire cast of 'The Bachelorette' revealed, including more about Madison man competing
The Bachelorette's 13th season premieres Monday, May 22 and includes a professional wrestler by day and a doting dad by night, a chiropractor with magic hands, a secret admirer who has had a crush on Rachel since early childhood days, a charmer who wanted to whisk her away to Las Vegas and immediately get married, and a startup recruiter with a killer opening line. Among them is Peter Kraus, a Madison man who used to be a model but now owns his own business.
