Entire cast of 'The Bachelorette' rev...

Entire cast of 'The Bachelorette' revealed, including more about Madison man competing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Bachelorette's 13th season premieres Monday, May 22 and includes a professional wrestler by day and a doting dad by night, a chiropractor with magic hands, a secret admirer who has had a crush on Rachel since early childhood days, a charmer who wanted to whisk her away to Las Vegas and immediately get married, and a startup recruiter with a killer opening line. Among them is Peter Kraus, a Madison man who used to be a model but now owns his own business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) 5 hr Warren1 215
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) 9 hr Walkers Forecast 27
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC