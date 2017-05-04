Education wrap: Lawmakers put controversial student issues in the spotlight
When asked about making the start to school earlier than September 1, Governor Walker said legislators would not be repealing the start date. The La Crosse Tribune reports Walker says the September start is so the tourism industry doesn't lose revenue, and the state doesn't lose millions in sales tax from that revenue.
